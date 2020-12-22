Traders in Delhi, other States suffer Rs 14,000 crore biz loss due to farmers’ protests: CAIT

The ongoing farmers agitation has resulted in loss of business worth Rs 14,000 crore for traders in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the Confederation of All India Traders said on Tuesday.

CAIT urged the farmer leaders to resolve the issues through dialogue with the Central government at the earliest. It also pleaded with the Supreme Court to hear the matter as early as possible in view of problems faced by traders in Delhi and other States.

According to CAIT, around 50,000 trucks carry goods to Delhi and another 30,000 trucks from Delhi daily. But nearly 20 per cent of them are not in a position to operate since November 26 because of the farmer protests at the key entry points to the Capital.

The statement issued jointly by CAIT President B C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that every day various items including FMCG products, consumer durables, food grains, fruits and vegetables, groceries, dry fruit, electronics, electrical goods, medicines, building materials, wood and plywood, readymade garments, come to Delhi in large numbers from other States.