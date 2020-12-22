Traders in Delhi, other States suffer Rs 14,000 crore biz loss due to farmers’ protests: CAIT

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The ongoing farmers agitation has resulted in loss of business worth Rs 14,000 crore for traders in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the Confederation of All India Traders said on Tuesday.
CAIT urged the farmer leaders to resolve the issues through dialogue with the Central government at the earliest. It also pleaded with the Supreme Court to hear the matter as early as possible in view of problems faced by traders in Delhi and other States.
According to CAIT, around 50,000 trucks carry goods to Delhi and another 30,000 trucks from Delhi daily. But nearly 20 per cent of them are not in a position to operate since November 26 because of the farmer protests at the key entry points to the Capital.
The statement issued jointly by CAIT President B C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that every day various items including FMCG products, consumer durables, food grains, fruits and vegetables, groceries, dry fruit, electronics, electrical goods, medicines, building materials, wood and plywood, readymade garments, come to Delhi in large numbers from other States.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...