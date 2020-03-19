Two people test positive for coronavirus in Gujarat

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Gujarat reported its first coronavirus cases, with two people — one each from Rajkot and Surat — testing positive for the virus.
A statement by the State Health Department on Thursday stated that a 32-year-old male, a resident of Rajkot, having a travel history from Dubai to Mumbai, showed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 17 and was admitted to PDU Medical college in the city. The samples were sent for testing at Jamnagar’s MP Shah Medical College, where the samples were tested positive.
The authorities have quarantined 15 others who came in contact with the person.
A 21-year-old woman, who was studying in London, had returned to Surat via Mumbai, also tested positive for the coronavirus. The woman complained of dry coughing and fever on March 16, following which she was admitted to the Surat Civil Hospital. Her samples were sent to BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, where she was found to be infected with coronavirus.
Nine people who were in contact with the lady have been quarantined, the official statement said here.
Notably, Gujarat took a total 150 samples for testing, of which 123 have been negative, while reports for the 25 samples are awaited.
As a precautionary measure, the State government has asked all the gyms, water parks, auditoriums, amusement parks, party plots, marriage halls and recreational clubs to remain closed with immediate effect till March 31.
Earlier, the State education department had deferred all the examinations for schools and colleges till April 14.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...