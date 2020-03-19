Two people test positive for coronavirus in Gujarat

Gujarat reported its first coronavirus cases, with two people — one each from Rajkot and Surat — testing positive for the virus.

A statement by the State Health Department on Thursday stated that a 32-year-old male, a resident of Rajkot, having a travel history from Dubai to Mumbai, showed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 17 and was admitted to PDU Medical college in the city. The samples were sent for testing at Jamnagar’s MP Shah Medical College, where the samples were tested positive.

The authorities have quarantined 15 others who came in contact with the person.

A 21-year-old woman, who was studying in London, had returned to Surat via Mumbai, also tested positive for the coronavirus. The woman complained of dry coughing and fever on March 16, following which she was admitted to the Surat Civil Hospital. Her samples were sent to BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, where she was found to be infected with coronavirus.

Nine people who were in contact with the lady have been quarantined, the official statement said here.

Notably, Gujarat took a total 150 samples for testing, of which 123 have been negative, while reports for the 25 samples are awaited.

As a precautionary measure, the State government has asked all the gyms, water parks, auditoriums, amusement parks, party plots, marriage halls and recreational clubs to remain closed with immediate effect till March 31.

Earlier, the State education department had deferred all the examinations for schools and colleges till April 14.