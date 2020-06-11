Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates first public-private Covid-19 hospital set up by Wipro

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today inaugurated the first Covid-19 hospital based on public-private partnership at Hinjewadi, Pune.

IT major Wipro had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government to repurpose one of its campuses in the Hinjewadi area into a 504-bed intermediary care Covid-19 hospital.

“This first public-private project in the country is being dedicated to people. This is a satisfactory moment for Pune and Maharashtra,” said Thackery speaking via video conferencing after inaugurating the hospital which has 18 ventilators, ICU and other medical facilities. Wipro will also provide two ambulances. The hospital has come up on 1.8 lakh sq ft area of the company’s campus.

“The MoU was signed on May 5 and Wipro handed over the facility within less than one and a half months. This hospital is a symbol of the way Wipro works with speed and quality in social work as well,” said Thackeray.

The Chief Minister said that when the State started its fight against Covid-19 two months ago, there were insufficient health facilities.

“Today Maharashtra has created facilities in a big way. Initially, we had just two laboratories. Today, we have about 80-85, and the number will soon reach 100. There was a big question on the availability of PPE kits, N-95 masks and ventilators. Today, we have 2.30 lakh PPE kits and 4.20 lakh N-95 masks,” said Thackeray. He added that the State has 1,484 Covid-19 centres and 2.5 lakh beds.

The CM said that the government was creating jumbo facilities across big cities to combat Covid-19.

“We set up India’s first field hospital with 1,000 beds at BKC in Mumbai in just 15 days. Another facility is coming up nearby. A jumbo centre has started at Goregaon and a Covid-19 centre is coming up in Navi Mumbai,” added Thackeray.

He added that the State government has started lifting the lockdown and is gearing up to face the challenges that arise on the path to containing the spread of Covid-19.