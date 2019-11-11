Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met NCP President Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Monday, sources said.

The Shiv Sena chief was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray, as he called on Pawar at an undisclosed location, they said.

The Congress and NCP are at present holding parleys at their respective party levels on whether to support a Shiv Sena-led government in the state. The two parties have already declared that whatever the decision, they will take it together.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier invited the Shiv Sena, which has 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, to stake claim to form government by 7.30 PM on Monday.

Koshyari invited the Shiv Sena after the BJP, the single largest party with 105 seats, decided against staking claim to form government in the state.