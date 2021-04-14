Unfazed by Covid-19, fund raising for public issues jumped by 115% in FY21

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Pandemic does not seem to have affected fund mobilisation through capital market as Financial Year 2020-21 (FY 21) saw resources raising through public issue more than doubled. Mutual fund and corporate bond market also registered good growth; a Finance Ministry statement released on Wednesday.
“Despite the uncertainty prevailing in FY 2020-21 owing to Covid-19 pandemic, fund raising in FY 2020-21 was better than that in FY 2019-20 for both Public Issues and Rights Issues,” the statement said.
According to data compiled by the Ministry, fund raising through public issue jumped 115 per cent during FY 21 while growth was 15 per cent for rights issues. Similarly, number of unique investors across different kind of mutual fund grew by 10 per cent, while number of issues in Corporate Bond Market increased by 10 per cent in FY 2020-21.
Assets under management (AUM) of Mutual Fund Industry increased by 41 per cent to ₹31.43-lakh crore as on March 31 of FY 21 from ₹22.26-lakh crore as on March 31, FY 20. During this period, the number of unique investors across Mutual Fund schemes also increased by 10 per cent to 2.28 crore from 2.08
With increasing expansion of the MF industry in smaller cities, the AUM from below top 30 cities increased by 54 per cent to over ₹5.35 lakh crore from ₹3.48 lakh crore. Investors in Mutual Fund industry may choose to invest in any of the 1,735 mutual fund schemes across categories as per their investment objective as on March 31, 2021.
Similarly, around 2003 issues of Corporate Bonds for an amount of over ₹7.82-lakh crore happened in FY 21, surpassing the amount raised (around ₹6.90-lakh crore). While the number of issues increased by 10 per cent during FY 21, the amount raised increased by 13.5 per cent as compared to the previous financial year.
Resource Mobilisation through Public and Rights Issues
(Amount is in Rs. Crore)
Particulars
2019-20
2020-21
No.
Amount
No.
Amount
1)Public Issues,
62
21,382.35
56
46,029.71
of which
Initial Public Offer (IPO)
60
21,345.11
55
31,029.71
Follow-on Public Offer (FPO)
2
37.24
1
15,000.00
2)Rights Issues
17
55,669.79
21
64,058.61
Total (1+2)
79
77,052.14
77
1,10,088.32
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...