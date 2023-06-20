Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched for a much wider profile for India on the global map. He also highlighted increasing trust between India and the United States.

On Tuesday morning, Modi flew out for five day State visit to US and Egypt. His official engagements in the US will begin on Wednesday with yoga at UN headquarters followed by a ceremonial welcome and official dinner beside other engagements.

On the eve of his visit to the US, in a wide-ranging interview with Wall Street Journal, PM Modi said, “There is an unprecedented trust between the leaders of the US and India.”

This is Prime Minister’s first Official State Visit to the US. PM has earlier visited the US roughly six times, both in bilateral capacities as also for multilateral events.

‘Rightful position’

The PM emphasized that India deserves a much higher, deeper, and wider profile and role. “We do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world,” he said.

Further, he added that the world today is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. To create resilience, there should be more diversification in supply chains.

Talking about China, he said that for normal bilateral ties, peace, and tranquility in the border areas are essential.

“We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law, and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity,” he said.

‘Diplomacy and dialogue’

In oblivious reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Prime Minister urged all countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries.

“Disputes should be resolved with ‘diplomacy and dialogue,’ not war. Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace. The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace,” he said while assuring that India will do “whatever it can” and supports “all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability.

He said that he is the first prime minister to be born in free India, “And that’s why my thought process, my conduct, what I say and do, is inspired and influenced by my country’s attributes and traditions. I derive my strength from it. I present my country to the world as my country is, and myself, as I am,” he said.