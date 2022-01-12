UP: Another exit from Cabinet, BJP

The BJP is facing problems within, particularly from strong OBC leaders in the party ahead of the Uttar Prasesh elections. Another minister in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, Dara Singh Chauhan, who was with the BSP earlier, announced his resignation from both the Cabinet and BJP on Wednesday.

Chauhan, who served long as MP of the BSP, is also apparently joining the Samajwadi Party. “Dalits, backward castes and the deprived did not get justice in the present government. That’s why I am quitting,” he said.

This is the second minister to resign from the BJP government this week.

On Tuesday, senior leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned along with at least four MLAs close to him from the party.

Maurya had met SP leader and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. He said he will not go back to the BJP. Both have considerable support among various OBC groups in the State.

Maurya said he will make everything clear on January 14. “I know many small and big leaders of BJP are calling me but I am not taking their calls. My decision to quit has triggered an earthquake in the BJP. I pleaded with the leaders for the welfare of Dalits and backward castes but they couldn’t care less,” he said. BJP MLAs Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya had also announced their resignations.

The resignation of two senior non-Yadav OBC leaders is considered as serious blow to the BJP. Both the groups have been supporting the BJP since 2014 elections. If they join the SP, it will be a considerable gain to the principal Opposition party in the State. Several Congress leaders had also joined the SP recently. Akhilesh Yadav’s rallies have been attracting crowds in various centres. He had announced an alliance with RLD in western Uttar Pradesh, where the farmers’ protests against the Centre had a huge impact.