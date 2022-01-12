UP: Another exit from Cabinet, BJP

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The BJP is facing problems within, particularly from strong OBC leaders in the party ahead of the Uttar Prasesh elections. Another minister in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, Dara Singh Chauhan, who was with the BSP earlier, announced his resignation from both the Cabinet and BJP on Wednesday.
Chauhan, who served long as MP of the BSP, is also apparently joining the Samajwadi Party. “Dalits, backward castes and the deprived did not get justice in the present government. That’s why I am quitting,” he said.
This is the second minister to resign from the BJP government this week.
On Tuesday, senior leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned along with at least four MLAs close to him from the party.
Maurya had met SP leader and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. He said he will not go back to the BJP. Both have considerable support among various OBC groups in the State.
Maurya said he will make everything clear on January 14. “I know many small and big leaders of BJP are calling me but I am not taking their calls. My decision to quit has triggered an earthquake in the BJP. I pleaded with the leaders for the welfare of Dalits and backward castes but they couldn’t care less,” he said. BJP MLAs Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya had also announced their resignations.
The resignation of two senior non-Yadav OBC leaders is considered as serious blow to the BJP. Both the groups have been supporting the BJP since 2014 elections. If they join the SP, it will be a considerable gain to the principal Opposition party in the State. Several Congress leaders had also joined the SP recently. Akhilesh Yadav’s rallies have been attracting crowds in various centres. He had announced an alliance with RLD in western Uttar Pradesh, where the farmers’ protests against the Centre had a huge impact.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Target Maturity Funds are ideal for investors who want some return predictability and have an investment goal ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
Sports writer Suresh Menon journeys into the literary world to share passages and interludes that enrich a ...
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...