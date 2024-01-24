The Uttar Pradesh government took crowd control measures as devotees continued to throng Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

UP DG Law & Order Prashant Kumar said, “We have improved crowd control measures and made dedicated queue channels to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience. Today, the crowd is smaller than yesterday and the arrangements are good. We appeal to devotees to stay patient.”

UP Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad, highlighted that a key meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with officials was held on crowd management.”

A large number of devotees gathered here yesterday, after which CM Yogi Adityanath visited here and held a meeting with officials to strategise on how to get rid of these long queues.”

UP Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad, elaborated on the arrangements made. ”Barricading has been done and four rows have been formed. Devotees are not facing any difficulty today. Around 4-4.5 lakh devotees offered prayers in the temple yesterday. We have been given instructions from the government to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulty.”

A sufficient number of police and other security personnel have been deployed in and around the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya as hoards of devotees throng to offer prayers to Lord Ram Lalla after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’.

The Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, informed that all arrangements are being made so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience and added that all necessary facilities will be in place for the devotees.”

All arrangements are being made so that if a large number of devotees come together, they won’t face any inconvenience. Whether 50 thousand devotees come together or any other number, they won’t have to wait, and all necessary facilities will be in place,” the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, added.

As per Uttar Pradesh’s government officials, around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh devotees have so far offered prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on Tuesday and a similar number of devotees are awaiting the darshan.

The Ram Temple was thrown open to the general public on Tuesday after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed on January 22.