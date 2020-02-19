Uttarakhand govt organises wellness summit

To promote investment opportunities in Uttarakhand, the State government on Wednesday organised “Uttarakhand Wellness Summit 2020” in New Delhi.

“Uttarakhand has from time immemorial, been the top choice for ascetics and devotees who are in search of the divine. But now we are also focusing on developing the State as an industrial hub,” said Satpal Maharaj, Minister for Tourism, Irrigation and Culture, Uttarakhand.

The primary objective of the summit is to shed light on the potential of developing the State as a ‘global spiritual economic zone’, capitalising on the global wellness economy worth $4.2 trillion in 2017 that is growing at 6.4 per cent annually, he added.

Innovative initiatives such as AYUSH health centres/retreats, eco-tourism, aroma therapy/aroma tourism will play a crucial role in the coming years, said Dilip Jawalkar, Tourism Secretary, Uttarakhand.