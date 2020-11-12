Maharashtra: Video calling facility to be provided to Covid-19 patients

The district administration in Chandrapur is to provide video calling facility to patients admitted in the ICU so that they can interact with their relatives, a media statement issued by the Maharashtra Government said.

The statement said the facility will allow relatives to see for themselves the condition of the patients and at the same time get information on the treatment and facilities provided by the hospital administration.

Since Covid is a contagious disease, relatives of the patients often do not have access to them. As a result, they lose contact with the patient. Also, getting information from the doctors about the patient’s health is time consuming.

The statement said doubts about the patient's health, course of treatment and food service weighed on the minds of the family members. The facility was also being provided as relatives often alleged delays in treatment, inadequate treatment and lack of care.

It would also reduce the burden on the hospital, administration to provide timely explanations on every issue of the patient's health. This has helped reduce the stress on the administration as a whole, the statement added.