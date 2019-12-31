We are ready everywhere, please come and enjoy, be safe: Bengaluru Police Commissioner on new year’s eve

Welcoming new year revellers to party in the city centre — MG road, Church Street, Cubbon Road and St Marks Road, Bengaluru City Police have made elaborate preparations for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic across for the New Year’s Eve.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a statement, “About 7,000 police personnel will be on extra vigil across the city to ensure peaceful New Year eve celebration and safety of the revellers from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.”

The police has installed CCTVs and for the first time will use drones to monitor the crowd. Also for safety of women, police have set up safety islands at vantage points and deployed large numbers of women police.

Police Commissioner tweeted “We are ready everywhere, please come and enjoy, be safe.”

Safety measures

Observation towers have been put up on Brigade Road and MG Road, about 1,500 surveillance cameras and drones and 185 points to check drunken driving are in place. All flyovers will be closed between 10 pm - 6 am.,

Over 270 Hoysala police patrolling cars have been pressed into service.

The Bengaluru Metro and BMTC buses have been asked to ply across the city till early hours of January 1, 2020.

The Police Commissioner warned motorists and two-wheeler riders that criminal cases under section 279 of the IPC will be filed for rash or negligent driving endangering life.

“As anti-social elements and miscreants take advantage of the people gathering in public places on such occasions, girls or women should be careful about their safety and security and avoid interacting with strangers who may cause harm or harass them,” Rao said.