We want to achieve objectives of NEP 2020 in time-bound manner: Pradhan

A day after taking charge of the Education Ministry, Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday while interacting with the senior official of the ministry said the focus of his ministry would be to implement and achieve the goals of the New Education Policy in a time-bound manner.

“Along with Minister of State Education Subhas Sarkar, Annapurna Devi, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh interacted with senior officials of Education Ministry and various autonomous bodies. We reviewed the progress made in the implementation of NEP 2020,” said Pradhan.

During the meeting the way forward for ensuring a bright future for the 30 crore-plus students across the country was discussed besides achieving the objectives of the NEP in a time-bound manner, he added.

Pradhan said, “I am confident that under the guidance of PM Modi and the support of our academic institutions, we will continue to set new benchmarks in integrating education with employment and making it more inclusive, holistic, multi-disciplinary and at par with global standards”.

Pradhan on Wednesday is given the Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship portfolios. He is among the 43 Ministers who were part of swearing-in, in a major cabinet reshuffle amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

After taking charge of the ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Pradhan said, “Will be committed to strengthen skilling efforts, equipping youth with necessary skills to prepare them for Future of Work and creating linkages between skilling and employment.”

Pradhan, who hails from Talcher in Odisha, is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Madhya Pradesh. He was earlier a member of the 14th Lok Sabha. Pradhan, who till now was handling the Petroleum Ministry, is India’s longest serving Petroleum Minister. He took charge of the Ministry in 2014 and continued till July.