Welfare of small farmers is NDA’s priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the priority of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the welfare of small farmers. The Centre has initiated reforms that will free small farmers from the pressures of middlemen. Measures such as Soil Health Card, Kisan Credit Cards and e-NAM scheme are aimed at empowering them.

“Guided by the mantra of ‘per drop, more crop’, we are helping farmers transform their cultivation methods. Old irrigation structures are being repaired. New ones are being built,” he said. The Centre has launched Jal Jeevan Mission. The aim is to provide water to all households, he said in an election rally at Dharapuram, from where Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan is contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

“Inspired by the ideals of MGR and Amma Jayalalithaa Ji, we want to empower farmers, poor, youngsters and women of Tamil Nadu. We want to boost connectivity and create opportunities here. The NDA family seeks your blessings. We want to provide all-round development inspired by the ideals of MGR & Amma Jayalalithaa ji,” he said.

Toy cluster

Tamil Nadu will have a toy cluster that will show the way to making top-quality toys for the world, said Modi.

The Centre is committed to doing everything possible to help business and enterprise grow here. It brought in many reforms last year. A Production Linked Incentive scheme was introduced last December. The coming of a Defence Corridor in Tamil Nadu will bring many benefits to the people of the State, he said.

Starting his speech by saying, “Vetri Vel, Veera Vel, Vetri Vetri Vetri Vel” (Vel is Lord Murugan’s spear), Modi said India takes great pride in the culture of Tamil Nadu. “One of the happiest moments of my life was when I got a chance to speak a few words in the oldest language in the world, Tamil, at the United Nations,” he said.

While the NDA has a development agenda, the Congress and DMK have their own ‘dynasty’ agenda. The speeches of their leaders have nothing positive to offer. They hardly talk about their own vision or work. All they do is demean others and spread lies, said Modi.

‘Crimes against women’

Taking a dig at DMK leader A Raja for his offensive remarks against TN Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, Modi said, these days, the Congress and DMK have launched their outdated 2-G missile, which has one clear target — the women of Tamil Nadu. A few days back, this Missile was launched by UPA with a clear order — to attack the ‘Nari Shakti’ of Tamil Nadu.

“Today, Congress and DMK have insulted the respected Mother of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister. God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu,” he said. “I want to tell Congress and DMK — please control your party leaders. The people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything. They will never tolerate insult to the women of the State,” he added.

“Never forget 25th March 1989. In the Assembly, how did DMK MLAs treat Amma Jayalalithaa ji? In their rule, crimes against women are up. DMK and Congress will not guarantee women empowerment. In their rule, crimes against women are up,” he said.

In his speech AIADMK coordinator Palaniswami said the Prime Minister would take steps to implement the Cauvery-Godavari interlinking project.