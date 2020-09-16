West Pacific storm may set up next low in Bay on Sunday

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a fresh low-pressure area, probably the last of the 2020 South-West monsoon season, may form over the North-East Bay of Bengal by Sunday as a remnant of tropical storm Noul over the South China Sea crosses in across Indochina.

Noul was located on Wednesday some 500 km West-South-West of Manila, Philippines, which will track West-North-West to cross the archipelago and enter South China Sea to intensify into a minimal typhoon (cyclone) that purportedly charts a course towards the Vietnam coast for landfall.

Fresh rains over East India

After weakening over land, it would move further West-North-West and enter the North-East Bay of Bengal to set up the low-pressure area, the European Centre for Medium-Term Weather Forecasts said, agreeing more or less with the outlook generated by the IMD.

An extended outlook by the IMD for September 21-23 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls may lash the West coast and Interior Maharashtra, hills of West Bengal, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the North-Eastern States.

Prevailing low active

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall has been forecast over Peninsular and East India with isolated heavy falls over Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Isolated rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and East Uttar Pradesh while dry weather is the likely outcome for the rest of the parts of the country.

On Wednesday morning, a prevailing low-pressure area generated over the Bay a couple of days ago was located low over Telangana and adjoining south Chhattisgarh. Elsewhere, cyclonic circulations hung over South Gujarat, North-East Rajasthan, North-East Arabian Sea and South Rajasthan.

A trough extending from the low-pressure area over Telangana to the cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat Region runs across Marathwada and North Madhya Maharashtra. These are all weather-creating systems even as a supportive zone of monsoon turbulence watched from above.

Heavy rain forecast

The monsoon trough lying across the plains of North-West India passes through Jaisalmer, Guna, Nagpur, the centre of low-pressure area over Telangana and thence southeastwards to the West-Central Bay, in anticipation of the remnant circulation from the South China Sea.

In its outlook for Wednesday, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada while it would be heavy over South-West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.