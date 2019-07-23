National

Wheels Wisdom enters Hyderabad to offer personalised car services

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Wheels Wisdom, a personalised car servicing cum repair services provider outside the warranty period, is launching their facilities in Hyderabad.

After launch in Kochi in May 2019, the Bangalore-based Wheels Wisdom had made Hyderabad entry. Initially, it expects to commence services in areas including Hitec City, Kondapur, Gachibowli, and Secunderabad and later expand to the entire city.

Each member of the Wheels Wisdom team is an experienced and extensively trained Technical Advisor. Cars are picked up and delivered by the company’s own Technical Advisors. They carry out initial level of diagnosis on problems reported by customers, and call it the ‘Diagnostic Drive’.

Sandeep Menon, Founder and Director, Wheels Wisdom said, “We worked hard fine-tuning the company’s people, processes, and technology for scale for over 3 years - operating only in Bangalore. As a result, Wheels Wisdom can now effortlessly scale across cities while ensuring impeccable service quality.”

Published on July 23, 2019
Hyderabad
cars
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cooling operations on at fire-hit MTNL building in Mumbai