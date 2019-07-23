Wheels Wisdom enters Hyderabad to offer personalised car services

Wheels Wisdom, a personalised car servicing cum repair services provider outside the warranty period, is launching their facilities in Hyderabad.

After launch in Kochi in May 2019, the Bangalore-based Wheels Wisdom had made Hyderabad entry. Initially, it expects to commence services in areas including Hitec City, Kondapur, Gachibowli, and Secunderabad and later expand to the entire city.

Each member of the Wheels Wisdom team is an experienced and extensively trained Technical Advisor. Cars are picked up and delivered by the company’s own Technical Advisors. They carry out initial level of diagnosis on problems reported by customers, and call it the ‘Diagnostic Drive’.

Sandeep Menon, Founder and Director, Wheels Wisdom said, “We worked hard fine-tuning the company’s people, processes, and technology for scale for over 3 years - operating only in Bangalore. As a result, Wheels Wisdom can now effortlessly scale across cities while ensuring impeccable service quality.”