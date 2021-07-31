Will implement Mekedatu project notwithstanding any opposition from TN: Karnataka

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday maintained that the state will get the Centre's approval and implement the Mekedatu drinking water project over the Cauvery river, notwithstanding any opposition from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
His comments came in the wake of newly-appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai announcing that the state unit of the saffron party would protest against Karnataka's decision to go ahead with the Mekedatu project.
"He (Annamalai) will do his job. That is not related to us. Annamalai going on a fast is not my business," Bommai told reporters here.
He said Karnataka has all the rights over the river water and will definitely implement the Mekedatu project.
The state government has prepared a detailed project report and submitted it to the Centre for approval, Bommai said.
"We will get the approval for it. Let anyone fast or eat," he added.
The Tamil Nadu BJP has planned to observe a daylong fast in the Cauvery delta region on August 5 to protest against the decision of Karnataka, which is also ruled by the saffron party, to start the Mekedatu project. On the second day of his first Delhi visit as chief minister, Bommai called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
He visited Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and also paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.
Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party in Karnataka on Tuesday following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.
