Will make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries: CM Kejriwal

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government would make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries and it is hiring a consultant for this purpose.
He also dismissed allegations that water supply in Delhi was being privatised. “Some opposition leaders are saying water supply in Delhi is being privatised. It can never happen and I assure you this,” he said. “We are hiring a consultant to tell us how to improve water supply management and ensure that not even a drop of water is wasted,” Kejriwal said during a digital press conference.
He said that in the capital cities of developed nations, water is available round-the-clock with proper pressure and there is no need for a submersible pump.
“We will make it happen in Delhi. The city’s water supply will be as good as in developed nations,” Kejriwal said, adding that accountability should be fixed for each drop of water and there should not be any wastage.
The chief minister also informed the press briefing the Delhi government was in talks with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for increasing water availability in the national capital.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...