Winter Session may see 35 Bills, debate on Kashmir

About 35 legislations, including the crucial Industrial Relations Code, will be taken up during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning Monday.
Controversial legislations such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to amend the definition of ‘illegal migrant’ and the Personal Data Protection Bill “to ensure the protection of the personal data” of citizens are also likely to get passed during the Session. Speaker Om Birla is holding a meeting of all political parties on Sunday regarding the session. The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, including that of the Railways, and the introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill will also take place during the session.
Two Bills to replace Ordinances, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill which, according to the Centre, will encourage fresh investment, stimulate growth and create fresh job opportunities and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill to prohibit the production and manufacture of e-cigarettes will also be considered by the House.
The House is also likely to be stormy over issues such as Kashmir, economic slowdown and farmers’ unrest. The Congress and other Opposition parties said that they will raise such matters in the House. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no objection when European MPs visit Kashmir with the help of international business broker Madi Sharma, but the elected MPs are prevented from going to Kashmir.
“We want to know whether (National Conference leader and Lok Sabha member) Farooq Abdullah will be able to raise his voice in the Parliament session starting on Monday? Will he be allowed to come?” Khera asked.
Other than that, the Pesticides Management Bill, the Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, and the Competition (Amendment) Bill to carry out certain essential changes in the governing structure of the CCI will be taken up during the Session. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill will be tabled to add a chapter a cross border insolvency. A proposed amendment in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill proposes to do away with the requirement of previous approval of the Centre before the grant of mining lease.
The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, the Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Bill to prohibit violence against healthcare service personnel, and the Industrial Relations Code Bill to amalgamate the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 are also expected to be discussed during the Session.
