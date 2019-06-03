With the polls over, Shiv Sena-BJP alliance blows cold

The BJP-Shiv Sena relationship in Maharashtra has lost the warmth it acquired just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Shiva Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamana, has resumed criticising the Modi government.

In a fresh salvo, the party has called upon the government to stop the ‘Game of Verbose Illusion’ over rising unemployment in the country.

In a strongly-worded editorial, the right-wing party has said a picture has been created that the new Modi government has finally got down to work. However, black stains of the challenge have started clouding the picture. Due to dire economic conditions in the country, which areas need to be addressed first, has become a challenge.

When it was clear that the Modi government will return to power for a second term, the share markets spiked but the GDP slipped and unemployment increased, which is not a good sign. At a time when the danger of unemployment is rising, merely talking about it will not address the problems, action needs to be taken, the editorial said.

The editorial pointed out that the national sample survey had shown that in 2017-18 the rate of employment increased to 6.1 per cent, which is the highest in 45 years. The Union Labour Ministry has also validated these numbers…. However, the Modi government had promised in 2014 that it will create two crore jobs every year. But in the last five years, those 10 crore opportunities have not been created. This responsibility cannot be shifted to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The editorial added that crores of unemployed youth in the country, believing that Modi government can help them out of the situation, have voted it back to power for the second term. Therefore, the government’s goal in 2019 should be to provide work to the needy.

A senior BJP leader said the Shiv Sena has the habit of mounting such attacks through their editorials but they never want to give up power. Therefore, the party always compromises and comes to the negotiation table during elections. Same will happen during the State Assembly elections.