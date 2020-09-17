Yediyurappa meets Finance Minister, seeks special grant of ₹5,495 crore

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday called on the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and requested the Centre to accept the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission for a special grant of ₹5,495 crore for the State on account of reduced devolution.

The Chief Minister, while submitting memorandum Finance Minister, said against recommendation of ₹2,100.25-crore performance grant to Urban Local Bodies and Rural Local Bodies an amount of only ₹869.40 crore has been received.

He also requested to release the balance amount of ₹1,230.85 crore. While extending his gratitude for the timely release of funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNGREGA) Scheme, Yediyurappa sought early release of outstanding material dues of nearly ₹665.09 crore and unskilled wage dues of ₹54.65 crore.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Centre to notify an additional 50 days under Section 3(4) of the MGNREGA in Karnataka, which has faced an unprecedented pandemic.

Yediyurappa, before leaving for Delhi, had hinted that he would be discussing the Cabinet expansion with BJP Central leaders.

Accompanied by his son B Y Vijayendra, who is also BJP State vice-president, Yediyurappa said: “I have come to Delhi to discuss with union ministers about developmental works of the State and also ascertain the party central leadership views on Cabinet expansion.”