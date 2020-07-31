Young vs Old guard debate returns in Congress

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
A meeting of the Rajya Sabha MPs of the Congress held on Thursday, saw young MPs of the former president Rahul Gandhi’s camp taking on former ministers in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet over for the party’s current situation and kindled fresh debate on the young versus the old guard in the party.
Countering the charges against UPA managers, former Information Broadcasting Minister and senior Lok Sabha MP of the party Manish Tewari said no charges against the UPA has stood the test of law in the last six years. He said on Twitter citing the reports of Thursday’s meeting that the question whether the UPA was sabotaged from within is also equally valid.
Congress insiders say that the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia and the rebellion of Sachin Pilot, both leaders close to Rahul Gandhi, led to discussions about the question of leadership yet again. Though both the camps want a permanent president for the party, most favouring Rahul Gandhi himself, the old guard believe that the youngsters are not efficient in taking on the BJP’s might. They say that though Scindia and Pilot were given the best of opportunities by the party, both decided to look for other options. “Both wanted to become Chief Ministers. But they do not have the numbers—within the party and outside,” a veteran Congress leader said and added that the system of collective decision making should be brought back to the party.
There were reports that even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was upset at the unexpected targeting of the UPA by the youngsters, especially by former Youth Congress president and AICC in-charge of Gujarat Rajiv Satav. The meeting, convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, was attended by Singh, former ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, AK Antony and AICC Treasurer Ahmed Patel among others.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
A notable ramp up in Covid provisions, fall in bad loans, strong growth in net interest income, a boost to ...
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...