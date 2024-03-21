Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, has been elected as the President of the Indian Steel Association (ISA) by the apex committee, the governing body of Indian Steel Association (ISA). He takes charge on Thursday.

Jindal succeeds Dilip Oommen the CEO of AMNS India and Executive Vice-President, Arcelor Mittal.

Past Presidents of ISA include Sajjan Jindal, CMD, JSW Steel and TV Narendran, MD and CEO, Tata Steel.

“For India to realise its development goals, steel along with its upstream and downstream manufacturing value chains have to grow in tandem,” Naveen Jindal said.