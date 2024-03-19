Stainless steel manufacturer Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) has partnered with electric bus manufacturer JBM Auto Ltd, to roll out over 500 energy-efficient and light-weight stainless steel electric buses.

The material will be supplied to JBM Auto through Jindal Stainless’ domestic service arm, Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd (JSSL). The JT Tubes, provided by JSSL, will be used in making the superstructure of the buses for domestic operations in Telangana.

JBM Auto will commence fabrication of stainless steel buses this month.

Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, said, “We are glad to be a part of shaping the future of sustainable mobility in India. Lighter vehicles improve energy consumption, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of the transport sector. Additionally, the corrosion-resistant nature of stainless steel mitigates the need for regular repairs and maintenance, thereby turning out to be the most cost-effective solution on life cycle basis. Through our association with JBM Auto, we look forward to furthering our mission to contributing to greener modes of public transport.”

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of JBM Auto Ltd, said, “Our mission is to provide intelligent electric vehicles with robust infrastructure support, making EVs the most sustainable mode of public commuting. I am confident that our collaboration with Jindal Stainless will act as a catalyst in achieving our mission.”

JSL stock declined 2.51 per cent to trade at ₹654.85 as of 2:10 pm, while JBM Auto stock rallied 5.78 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹1,984.20.

JBM Auto has received another order from Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) under the PM E-bus Sewa Scheme, valued at ₹7,500 crore.