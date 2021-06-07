NCLT approves Piramal Group’s resolution plan for DHFL

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the Piramal Group’s resolution plan for mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).
In its order on Monday, it has also asked the Committee of Creditors to examine giving more money to small fixed deposit holders. The NCLT also dismissed a plea by DHFL’s former promoter Kapil Wadhawan, who had sought a copy of the successful resolution plan.
The ruling of the NCLT is subject to the final judgement of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal and the Supreme Court decision on Wadhawan’s petition challenging the interim order by NCLAT.
The court has also ruled in favour of the National Housing Bank that had an exposure of about Rs 2,400 crore to DHFL and had sought its share in the resolution plan.
The CoC of DHFL had in January this year voted in favour of the resolution plan of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
According to the resolution plan, the total consideration for DHFL was ₹34,250 crore, which includes an upfront cash component of ₹14,700 crore and a deferred component of ₹19,550 crore.
“This is one of India’s largest IBC proceedings, and the very first in the financial sector. In that regard, it is an important and positive trendsetter for the future. The approval from NCLT is a significant milestone in DHFL's resolution and an affirmation of the sanctity of the IBC process in India,” the Piramal Group said in a statement.
“We are committed to collaborating with all relevant authorities, regulators, creditors and investors involved in this resolution and look forward to a speedy culmination of the resolution process,”it further said.
