‘Nearly one-third of Covid-19 patients who died did not have co-morbidities’

Data on the death of 4,144 persons due to Covid in Maharashtra has shown that 30 per cent of them did not have any co-morbidity conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

The numbers compiled by the Maharashtra Health Department and shared with the media on Tuesday has shown that 1,246 of the 4,144 individuals did not have any co-morbid conditions, which could have complicated their viral infection. The gender-wise analysis of the patients’ has shown that out of 1,32,032 patients, 62 per cent were male while 38 per cent were female.

A senior physician at J J Group of Hospitals, Mumbai told BusinessLine said that sometimes the sheer virulence of the virus causes the death, even though the patient has no co-morbid condition. The pathways through, which the virus attacks a human body is a matter of research, which is continuing.

The data has also shown that out of the total 8.04 lakh samples tested for Covid in Maharashtra, 18 per cent have been positive while and 82 per cent negative.

Granular analysis of the data has shown that of the total 1.32 lakh1 cases of Covid infections in the State, 50 per cent have recovered fully, 39 per cent were asymptomatic and 1 per cent fell critically ill due to the infection.

The data has shown that the highest number of Covid infections are in the age group of 31 to 40. Such patients comprise 19.81 per cent out of the total number of patients studied. This age group is also the prime earning age in the country. The second major affected group are the youth falling in the age group of 21 to 30 years comprising 18.91 per cent.

Meanwhile, in a separate development in Mumbai, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has sought the help of Mumbai police in tracing 70 persons from Malad in western suburbs, who have tested positive for Covid but are untraceable. In many cases, they are not available at their places of residence.