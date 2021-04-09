Direct tax collection exceeds Revised Estimate by 5% in FY21

The answer is blowing in the wind
Direct tax collection during FY 2020-21 (FY21) registered nearly 5 per cent growth over revised estimate, Finance Ministry said on Friday.
The provisional figures show collection at ₹9.45 lakh crore. “The net Direct Tax collections represent 104.46 per cent of the Revised Estimates of ₹9.05 lakh crore of Direct Taxes for the FY 2020-21,” a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said. However, it is lower than net direct tax collection of FY 2019-20 (FY 20) which was ₹10.51 lakh crore.
“Net Direct Tax collections for the FY21 have shown an upswing, despite the inherent challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy,” the Ministry said. Further it highlighted that refund worth ₹2.61 lakh crore issued during last fiscal which as against ₹1.83 lakh crore during FY 20.
The ministry mentioned that despite an extremely challenging year, the Advance Tax collections for FY 21 stand at ₹4.95 lakh crore which shows a growth of approximately 6.7 per cent over the Advance Tax collections of the immediately preceding Financial Year of ₹4.64 lakh crore.
The net Direct Tax collections include Corporation Tax (CIT) at ₹4.57 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Security Transaction Tax(STT) at ₹4.88 lakh crore. The Gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY 21 stands at ₹12.06 lakh crore. This includes CIT at ₹6.31 lakh crore and PIT at ₹5.75 lakh crore.
