News

Direct tax collection exceeds Revised Estimate by 5% in FY21

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 09, 2021

The provisional figures show collection at ₹9.45 lakh crore.

 

Direct tax collection during FY 2020-21 (FY21) registered nearly 5 per cent growth over revised estimate, Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The provisional figures show collection at ₹9.45 lakh crore. “The net Direct Tax collections represent 104.46 per cent of the Revised Estimates of ₹9.05 lakh crore of Direct Taxes for the FY 2020-21,” a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said. However, it is lower than net direct tax collection of FY 2019-20 (FY 20) which was ₹10.51 lakh crore.

“Net Direct Tax collections for the FY21 have shown an upswing, despite the inherent challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy,” the Ministry said. Further it highlighted that refund worth ₹2.61 lakh crore issued during last fiscal which as against ₹1.83 lakh crore during FY 20.

The ministry mentioned that despite an extremely challenging year, the Advance Tax collections for FY 21 stand at ₹4.95 lakh crore which shows a growth of approximately 6.7 per cent over the Advance Tax collections of the immediately preceding Financial Year of ₹4.64 lakh crore.

The net Direct Tax collections include Corporation Tax (CIT) at ₹4.57 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Security Transaction Tax(STT) at ₹4.88 lakh crore. The Gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY 21 stands at ₹12.06 lakh crore. This includes CIT at ₹6.31 lakh crore and PIT at ₹5.75 lakh crore.

Published on April 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

taxation and taxes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.