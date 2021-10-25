New Covid-19 cases in TN decline to 1,112

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,112 on Monday from 1,127 on Sunday, to take the total number of cases in the state to 26,96,328.

After 1,341 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 12,791. The number of deaths registered stood at 14, and the samples tested totalled 1,22,700.

Chennai reported 144 (146) new cases, while Coimbatore added 130 (128).

On Monday, a total of 1,93,077 persons were vaccinated as against 12,668 on Sunday.