New Education Policy progressive but no clarity on achieving reforms: Sisodia

A day after Centre announced National Education Policy 2020, Delhi Government said that it looks progressive but there’s nothing much on how these reforms will be implemented.
“The New Education Policy is a progressive document but has two shortcomings. First, it has some old education practices and there is no clarity on how these reforms will be achieved,” said Manish Sisodia, Minister of Education, Delhi.
It is highly regulated and poorly funded education model. Steps should have taken on improving government schools but this policy encourages private school system, he added.
“The policy emphasises on making early childhood education as part of the formal education is a step in the right direction. Also, foundation learning in mother tongue was also needed,” said Sisodia.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the New Education Policy (NEP), after 34 years that aims to bring in major reforms in school and higher education.
The policy mentioned that 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years, respectively.
It has emphasised mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5.
