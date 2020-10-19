Niti Aayog partners AWS to set up India’s first Cloud Innovation Centre

NITI Aayog has set up a Cloud Innovation Centre (CIC) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help address societal challenges through digital innovation.

The NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center is the first AWS CIC in India, the 12th around the world, and the first AWS CIC that aims to address societal challenges at a national level.

The NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) with AWS will bring together government stakeholders, start-ups, and local organisations in the country to innovate and create new approaches to solving problems.

“Through the CIC program, we have the opportunity to experiment with the latest technology, and access world-class innovation expertise that will help us advance citizen services, and better understand how frontier technologies can address the needs of our country,” said Anna Roy, Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog.

“We are seeing public sector organisations around the world use cloud technology to innovate, address problems at scale, and transform public services for citizens. ,” said Max Peterson, Vice-President, International Sales, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services, Inc.