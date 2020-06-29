News

Nitrogen dioxide content in Delhi and Mumbai down due to lockdown: NASA Dashboard

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

The concentration of nitrogen dioxide has plunged significantly and hit its lowest in April this year since July 2018 over Delhi and Mumbai region in India, according to the analysis carried out by three prominent agencies viz. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Japan Aerospace Exploration, and the European Space Agency.

According to the data provided on the Covid-19 Earth Observation Dashboard, the concentration of nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere started reducing from March 16 and decreased unprecedentedly during the first phase of the nationwide lockdown brought in to contain the novel coronavirus.

All three agencies compiled their data and tracked the changes in the atmosphere. The data has been collated and presented in a Covid-19 Earth Observation Dashboard. The aim was to track and examine all the changes taking place regarding the economic activity, agriculture, and atmosphere during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on the dashboard, the agencies said: “India has shown less air pollution during lockdown that too in selected cities, such as New Delhi and Mumbai.”

The reduction witnessed by the country is around 40-50 per cent compared to last year’s air pollution levels. However, the reduction is not even across the country. The north-eastern states of India have seen a consistent level of air pollution as industrial plants in the region kept on operating during the lockdown.

As of April 13, the NO2 levels in the tropospheric region over Delhi had dropped to 31.3 micromoles per square meter (µmol/m2). This is the lowest level witnessed after July 9, 2018, according to Covid-19 Earth Observation Dashboard. When compared to the same period in 2019, the NO2 concentration over Delhi was recorded at 113.9 µmol/m2 which is more than three times the level recorded in April 2020, Financial Express reported.

Published on June 29, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Galwan Valley: Sharad Pawar’s support to Modi irks Maharashtra Congress leaders