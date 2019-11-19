NMPT, Shell India launch vision screening programme for commercial truck drivers

Fasal Bima, a story of dashed hopes
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has partnered with Shell India and VisionSpring (a social enterprise) for an eye-screening and eyeglasses distribution programme to help commercial truck drivers and allied transport workers transiting through the port.
Launching the vision correction programme for drivers and allied workers of commercial trucks in Mangaluru on Tuesday, AV Ramana, Chairman, NMPT, said that around 5 lakh road accidents happen in the country every year. Of them, around 1.5 lakh are fatal.
Most of the accidents are happening during the night time because of drunken driving and poor vision.
Of the 1.5 lakh fatal accidents, the share of commercial truck drivers is around 26 per cent. He urged the truck drivers to make best use of this facility. The vision screening programme will be conducted at the port premises till end of December.
Ekta Kumar, Country Head (CSR), Shell India Ltd, said that Shell India and VisionSpring had earlier committed to the #DriveSafeIndia initiative. This initiative aims to help 3.65 lakh commercial drivers and allied workers to see clearly and drive safely by December 2020.
Drivers, mechanics and other allied transport workers across four States — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka — will receive free vision screening, low-cost eyeglasses, and referrals for other eye conditions as a part of this initiative.
Quoting a study conducted by VisionSpring, a representative of VisionSpring said that around 68 per cent drivers in India reported that they never had a vision test.
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
This iconic notebook is a sleek powerhouse for executives
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
If you deal with digital transaction on regular basis and are worried about data theft, then opt for it
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...