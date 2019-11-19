NMPT, Shell India launch vision screening programme for commercial truck drivers

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has partnered with Shell India and VisionSpring (a social enterprise) for an eye-screening and eyeglasses distribution programme to help commercial truck drivers and allied transport workers transiting through the port.

Launching the vision correction programme for drivers and allied workers of commercial trucks in Mangaluru on Tuesday, AV Ramana, Chairman, NMPT, said that around 5 lakh road accidents happen in the country every year. Of them, around 1.5 lakh are fatal.

Most of the accidents are happening during the night time because of drunken driving and poor vision.

Of the 1.5 lakh fatal accidents, the share of commercial truck drivers is around 26 per cent. He urged the truck drivers to make best use of this facility. The vision screening programme will be conducted at the port premises till end of December.

Ekta Kumar, Country Head (CSR), Shell India Ltd, said that Shell India and VisionSpring had earlier committed to the #DriveSafeIndia initiative. This initiative aims to help 3.65 lakh commercial drivers and allied workers to see clearly and drive safely by December 2020.

Drivers, mechanics and other allied transport workers across four States — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka — will receive free vision screening, low-cost eyeglasses, and referrals for other eye conditions as a part of this initiative.

Quoting a study conducted by VisionSpring, a representative of VisionSpring said that around 68 per cent drivers in India reported that they never had a vision test.