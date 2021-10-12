No offer to settle dispute with Future Retail: Amazon

Amazon on Tuesday clarified that it has made no offer to settle the ongoing dispute with Future Retail Ltd (FRL).

“Amazon has consistently offered to assist FRL during the economic downturn caused by Covid and reiterated our openness for a dialogue even during the Delhi High Court hearings and this should not to be misconstrued as an offer for settlement,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

There had been reports in the media that Amazon and Future could begin talks for an out-of-court settlement.

SC stay

Amazon has objected to a deal between Future Retail and Reliance Retail, citing violation of an agreement between the American e-commerce giant and Future group. Amazon,which has a minority stake in Future Retail, had earlier tried to bring in strategic investors to help Future Retail with more equity funding.

However, even as these discussions were going on, Future group announced the deal with Reliance. Amazon has challenged the deal in a Singapore court. Recently the Supreme Court also put a stay on the Future-Reliance deal.