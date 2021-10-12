No offer to settle dispute with Future Retail: Amazon

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Amazon on Tuesday clarified that it has made no offer to settle the ongoing dispute with Future Retail Ltd (FRL).
“Amazon has consistently offered to assist FRL during the economic downturn caused by Covid and reiterated our openness for a dialogue even during the Delhi High Court hearings and this should not to be misconstrued as an offer for settlement,” an Amazon spokesperson said.
SC rules in favour of Amazon in the Future Retail case
There had been reports in the media that Amazon and Future could begin talks for an out-of-court settlement.
Amazon has objected to a deal between Future Retail and Reliance Retail, citing violation of an agreement between the American e-commerce giant and Future group. Amazon,which has a minority stake in Future Retail, had earlier tried to bring in strategic investors to help Future Retail with more equity funding.
Reliance extends time to complete ₹24,713-crore deal with Future Retail
However, even as these discussions were going on, Future group announced the deal with Reliance. Amazon has challenged the deal in a Singapore court. Recently the Supreme Court also put a stay on the Future-Reliance deal.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...