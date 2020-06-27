Not late, retract from statement on incursions: Congress asks Modi

The Congress said on Saturday that it is not too late for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retract his “ill-advised misstatements” that no-one had intruded into Indian territories.

Party leader and MP Kapil Sibal said when India’s security is an issue no prime minister should hesitate to state facts to build trust. “Otherwise, the Chinese will use his statement to their advantage which will hurt us persuading our friends globally,” he told reporters at a press conference on Saturday.

He said the Prime Minister’s statements must be based on facts and instil confidence. “Otherwise the status of the office is diminished, and the person occupying it loses credibility,” the former Union Minister said.

Sibal said there was no occasion for the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting to have made a statement inconsistent with established facts, and those issued by the Defence Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry. “It has lead people to question his commitment to the truth,” he said.

Acknowledge Chinese intrusions: Sibal

He said China has now intruded into and occupied Indian territory in Depsang Plains up to Y-Junction, 18 kilometres into Indian territory across the LAC. “This is the same area which was occupied by the Chinese in 2013. Congress-led UPA after a three week face-off had restored the status quo ante and pushed the Chinese back from Y-Junction. This time around the PM has sadly even refused to acknowledge Chinese intrusions,” he added.

The Opposition party reiterated that satellite imagery also reflect construction of new black top roads by Chinese forces on the Galwan Riverbed, erection of large number of military tents and presence of bulldozers and other heavy equipment. Sibal asked: “What is our Government doing about it? The PM must clear the air and condemn these brazen Chinese incursions?”