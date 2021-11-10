Odisha eager to bring milk revolution: CM Patnaik

Odisha is eager to bring a milk revolution in the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said at the inauguration of the newly-commissioned ultra-modern automated dairy plant of OMFED at Arilo, Cuttack on Wednesday.

The dairy body, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has provided technical consultancy for the facility.

Patnaik has termed milk as a major component in providing nutritional security, and said that the State government is looking to bring a milk revolution with these measures.

The newly-inaugurated ultra-modern dairy plant has milk processing capacity of 5 lakh litres per day (LLPD) and can produce 20 tonnes of milk powder per day and other milk products like butter, ghee, flavoured milk, paneer etc.

Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB said, “The plant has come up with an outlay of about ₹250 crore. Such technical advancement and infrastructure upgradation with NDDB’s support will bring about the much needed socio-economic transformation of rural Odisha.”

Other than milk processing facilities, NDDB has set up a state-of-the-art BSL3 laboratory at Bhubaneswar for ICAR to conduct systematic epidemiological and molecular epidemiological studies on Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) with an outlay of about ₹160 crore.

The dairy body is also replicating manure management model across eight States in the country including Odisha.

“Cuttack Milk Union is spearheading implementation of the first such manure management project in the State. The project is being implemented with funding support from Indian Immunologicals Ltd through NDDB Foundation for Nutrition,” an NDDB statement said.

NDDB has completed IVF/ ETT Laboratory at CCBF Sunabeda and Chiplima in order to improve the productivity of milch animals and set up a 150-TPD Cattle Feed Plant at Khurda with an outlay of ₹27 crore, which can produce up to 300 MTPD cattle feed with a 20-hour operation.