Odisha govt approves 8 new industrial projects worth ₹1214 crore

Chief Secretary of Odisha, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, approved 8 industrial projects to the tune of ₹1214.00 crore in the Manufacturing, Plastic, Food Processing, and Hospitality sectors.

The approval was given during the 99th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held on Friday.

These industrial projects are further expected to create employment opportunities for 2,427 persons in the State, according to the official release.

The eight projects include a 2.75 MTPA Iron Ore Beneficiation plant and 1.2 MTPA Pellet plant by Energise Minerals Private Limited against an investment of ₹256 crore; a 5-star hotel by ITC Limited in Dumduma, Bhubaneswar, Khordha with an investment of ₹141.14 crore; a 5-star hotel by Falcon Real Estate Private Limited in Bhubaneswar, Khordha with an investment of ₹120.26 crore, among others.

The State will also see the expansion of Britannia Industries Limited’s manufacturing unit of Biscuits, Cakes, Rusk and other bakery products with an additional annual capacity of 30,000 MT with an investment of ₹93.60 crore.

According to the official release, Odisha has considerably improved the ease of doing business, through a string of reforms. These, calibrated with the government’s policy initiatives, have helped the State attract major investments including the recent ₹50,000 crore investment from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to set up a mega steel plant in Kendrapara.