A contract worker was killed and another one sustained burn injuries due to a fire accident at IndianOil’s Tondiarpet POL Terminal in Chennai on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred during a planned maintenance activity of an Ethanol storage tank managed by a contractor.

“Though the fire was contained and put off immediately in swift action by the internal firefighting system, unfortunately, two contract labourers sustained burn injuries while combating fire and regrettably one contract labourer Perumal, lost his life at the site due to burn injuries. The other contract labourer was rushed to hospital for treatment,” said a statement from IndianOil.

The company has announced an immediate ex-gratia relief of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

A team of experts from the Head Office, Mumbai and Regional office in Chennai rushed to the site to assist the investigation team in determining the root cause of the incident.

“All possible measures would be undertaken by the team to ensure complete safety of man and machine before resumption of normal operations. POL supplies have been made from alternative locations to ensure product availability in the city of Chennai,” it said.