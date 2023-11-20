Nearly 30 fishing boats were gutted in a major fire that broke out in Visakhapatnam fishing harbour late at night on Sunday/Monday.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to official sources. The fire started in a mechanised fishing boat and soon spread to other boats anchored in the harbour.

There was panic in the harbour as a few LPG cylinders kept in the boat blasted due to the intensity of the, fire which led to rapid spread of the fire to other boats.

The fire was controlled in the early hours of Monday by about half a dozen fire engines. Further investigation is ongoing.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit