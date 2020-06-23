Ongoing contracts with Russia will be maintained: Rajnath Singh

India-Russia relations are one of special and privileged strategic partnership and the defence relationship between the two nations is one of its important pillars, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.
The Minister is in Moscow on a three-day visit since Monday, at the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Defence to attend the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade, which is a most auspicious occasion for Russia and the whole world.
“I had an opportunity to review our defence relationship with Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov...my discussions were very positive and productive. I have been assured that ongoing contracts will be maintained, in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time. All our proposals have received positive response from the Russian side. I am fully satisfied with my discussions,” Singh said in a statement.
Earlier this morning, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar had also discussions with his counterpart Deputy Defence Minister Fomin.
“I can say with confidence that the traditional friendship between India and Russia remain strong. Our mutual interests are solid and we look to future cooperation in the spirit of our special friendship,” the Minister said.
His visit to Moscow is the first foreign visit from India of an official delegation after the Covid pandemic.
“This is a sign of our special friendship. Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, our bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at the various levels. We look forward to the visit of His Excellency President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later this year,” Singh added.
Published on
June 23, 2020
