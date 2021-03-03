Only 2.3% of acquired Covaxin doses used in Karnataka so far: Report

According to Karnataka State authorities, only 2.3 per cent (8,468) of the acquired 3,56,340 doses of Covaxin have been used till now. While the unused vials are kept at the vaccine storage unit, the Times of India reported.

Covaxin, which has been developed in India by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical Bharat Biotech, has been given to six establishments across Karnataka. The coronavirus vaccine vials will expire in May this year.

This has made senior citizens in Bengaluru request the administration of the vaccine doses to them.

“There’s no choice of the vaccine as of now, even when senior citizens pay for it. We need to answer these questions patiently and explain to them the benefits of Covishield,” stated a health care provider heading a non-public hospital in Bengaluru, as cited in the TOI report.

Karnataka recorded 21 critical adversarial occasions post-vaccination. All cases were related to Covishield vaccination. However, no AEFIs have been reported after the Covaxin administration.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took the Covaxin shot at Delhi AIIMS.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Took my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India Covid-19 free!” he tweeted with a picture of him receiving the shot.