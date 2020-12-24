Only FASTag-based payments at toll plazas from January 1

From January 1, all lanes of National Highways will accept only electronic payments through FASTag. As of now, about 25 per cent of toll payment transactions are based on cash-payments, said an official source. Those that do not have Fastags will have to start using online wallets.

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that FASTag is being made mandatory for all vehicles in the country from January 1, according to a release.

He said, FASTag will be enforced from 1st of January, 2021. and it is useful for the commuters as it saves time and fuel since they need not have to stop at toll plazas for cash payments.

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a notification in November this year making FASTag mandatory by January 1, 2021 through amendments in CMVR, 1989.

As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since 1st December 2017, the FASTag had been made mandatory for all registered new four wheelers and is being supplied by the Vehicle Manuracturer or their dealers. It has been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag. For National Permit Vehicles, the fitment of FASTag was mandated since 1st October 2019.

It has also been mandated that a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting a new 3rd Party Insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (certificate of Insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured. This shall be applicable with effect from 1 April 2021.