Opposition boycotts LS, RS over suspension of MPs

The Opposition parties on Tuesday stepped up protests against the suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha boycotted the Parliament on the day and marched to Vijay Chowk demanding that the supension should be revoked.

Speaking to reporters here after the protests, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the action initiated against the Members of Parliament is a symbol of crushing the voice of the people of India. “They have been suspended now for two weeks. They are sitting outside. Their voice has been crushed. They have done nothing wrong,” said Gandhi.

‘Killing of democracy’

Gandhi said the Opposition is not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliament.

“We are not allowed to debate things in Parliament. Bill after Bill, is just passed in the din. This is not the way to run the Parliament. The Prime Minister doesn’t come to the House and any time we want to raise an issue of national importance, we are just not allowed to do so. It is very unfortunate; it is killing of democracy, that is taking place,” he added.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, held discussions with various Opposition leaders on a joint strategy in Parliament.

She met NCP leader Sharad Pawar, J&K National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, and DMK floor leader TR Baalu at her residence.

‘Disrupting proceedings’

The Centre maintained that the Opposition is disrupting proceedings. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the Opposition MPs to express regret and join the proceedings.

“I call upon the Congress members, the other Opposition members to express regret and come to the House,” the minister added.