Over 1.25 lakh get Covid vaccination in Chennai on a single day

The mega Covid-19 vaccination drive by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday saw a record 1,25,147 persons in the city getting the jabs. The target was to vaccinate 1.25 lakh persons.

The previous highest single day vaccination in the city was 49,010 done on April 16, 2021.

All over Chennai, 400 vaccination camps in 200 wards were organised to enable people to get the vaccination near their door steps. Mobile camps were also organised as part of the mega vaccination drive, says a press release from GCC.

The release said that including today’s numbers, a total of 37,16,148 vaccination has been administered so far in the city.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday declined to 1,559 from 1,573 on Wednesday to take the total number of cases to 26,07,206.

After 1,816 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 18,069. The number of deaths registered was 26 and 1,60,911 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 175 (170) new cases while Coimbatore saw 216 (181) cases, according to State Health department data.