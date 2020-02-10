Over 2,000 Harley owners gear up for group rally in Goa

Harley-Davidson is set to kick off the India HOG Rally this year in Goa, between February 14 and 15. The Harley Owners Group (HOG) aims to celebrate camaraderie.

More than 2,000 members of the Harley community from 31 HOG chapters across the country are expected to convene at the annual gathering. To be spread over two days, the event will held at the Grand Hyatt Goa.

Living life, the Harley way

The much-awaited ‘Custom Contest’ at the mega event will feature a display of the country’s best Harley-Davidson custom motorcycles, with the annual HOG parade a visual treat for motorcycle enthusiasts in Goa on February 15. The coveted HOG awards is expected to be another highlight.

On the occasion of the eighth edition of the India HOG rally, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India, said the HOG perfectly embodies the brand’s promise of living life the Harley way.

India HOG rally will host special performances, live music concerts, tailor-made experiences and immersive brand engagements.

While the day will witness on-ground activities from brands, including Jeep, Havells, Cred, MRF, American Crew and GoPro, live performances by artistes such as Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Goan band Raagas 2 Riches, DJ Nasha, DJ Suketu and globally-acclaimed stunt rider Arunas Aras Gibieza, will set the tone for the evening.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the company has also reached out to brand enthusiasts outside the HOG community to provide them with a slice of the exciting Harley-Davidson lifestyle.