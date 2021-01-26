Over 40% of people have over 3 trigger factors for non-communicable diseases: Survey

Content creators mean business
According to the National Non-communicable Disease Monitoring Survey (NNMS) findings, 40.2 per cent of the surveyed adults aged between 18 and 69 years reported having over three risk factors for developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
The findings of the survey were published in the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research.
The survey mentioned some of the risk factors highly common among people, including daily tobacco consumption, lack of intake of nutrients, insufficient physical activity, obesity, high blood pressure, and increased fasting blood glucose levels. The survey noted that these risk factors are common even in people who are on medications.
The survey stated that these risks are more pronounced in urban areas (52.8 per cent) than in rural areas (34.2 per cent).
According to the WHO figure in 2018, NCDs are estimated to account for 63 per cent of the total deaths across India.
The survey was conducted between 2017-’18 by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru, (ICMR-NCDIR) and the Central Coordinating Unit (CCU) for implementation, coordination, and monitoring of the data in collaboration with several institutions across India.
A National Technical Working Group (TWG) was established to lead the survey that was carried out by ten implementing agencies.
For the survey study, the researchers maintained the sample size of 12,000 adults (18-69 years) and 1,700 adolescents (15-17 years). Among the surveyed adults aged between 40-69 years, 12.8 per cent had a ten-year risk for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and 30 per cent were at risk with existing CVDs.
A total of 29.3 per cent of people received drug therapy and counseling to prevent heart attacks and strokes, with the percentage in urban areas being 40.6 per cent and rural areas at 21.9 per cent, stated the survey.
Among those with high blood glucose levels (30-69 years), 47.6 per cent reported being aware of their condition, 38.5 per cent were currently on allopathic treatment and 16.3 per cent had their blood glucose levels under control.
Among those with raised blood pressure (30-69 years), 29.2 per cent reported being aware of their condition, 16.0 per cent were currently on allopathic treatment and 12.3 per cent had their blood pressure under control.
Among those with high cholesterol levels (30-69 years), 1.8 per cent were aware of their condition, 38.4 per cent were currently on allopathic treatment, 11.2 per cent were currently receiving ayurvedic, unani, and siddha treatment and 4.8 per cent consulted homeopathy practitioners.
