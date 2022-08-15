Over 5 crore selfies uploaded on Har Ghar Tiranga website

More than 5 crore Tiranga selfies have been uploaded on the Har Ghar Tiranga website as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations commemorating India’s 75 th Independence Day.

The Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, which aimed at fostering a deeper personal connect with the Tiranga, encouraged citizens to display the flag at home or their place of work. It also launched a special website for the citizens to upload their selfies with the National Flag.

“The achievement of 5 crore Tiranga selfies has been achieved this afternoon at around 4 pm, thanks to the participation of everyone across India and the world celebrating this special moment in India’s history. The commemoration of 75 years of independence started on 12 March 2021 as a 75-week countdown to 15th August, 2022 and will continue till 15 August, 2023,” said the Ministry of Culture in a statement.

The Har Ghar Tiranga website also allowed people to digitally ‘pin a flag’ at a location based on their IP. This feature saw a huge draw with pan India and global participation crossing 5 crore plus pins, it added.

On August 12, the Department of Posts had said that it has sold over one crore flags through its network of 1.5 lakh post offices