Padma Awards: Delhi Govt to send names of healthcare workers as recommendations, says Kejriwal

Delhi Government on Tuesday announced that it will send the name of healthcare professionals for this year’s Padma awards and that citizens can tell the government about the names that they would want to suggest by August 15.

“The Delhi Government has decided to send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for this year's Padma awards. It is the time for us to honour those who saved us from the Covid-19. The names will be given to us by the citizens by emailing us at padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by 15th August,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A screening committee has been set up that will screen the names in the next 15 days after which the names would be recommended to the Delhi Government. The final names will then be sent to the Centre, he added.

Covid relief disbursement

Meanwhile, on Monday the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board upon the directions of Deputy Chief Minister and Labour Minister Manish Sisodia granted Covid relief disbursement of ₹5000 each to 47,996 construction workers. Delhi Government had already disbursed ₹5000 each to 2,16,602 construction workers as Covid relief disbursement in April this year.

Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged all construction workers to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board in order to avail the benefits of welfare schemes of the government.

This ex gratia payment is for construction workers whose applications were approved between March 28, 2021 to July 18, 2021. This relief is provided for construction workers, as they were one of the sections who were hit hardest by the Covid crisis in Delhi.