Padma Awards: Delhi Govt to send names of healthcare workers as recommendations, says Kejriwal

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Delhi Government on Tuesday announced that it will send the name of healthcare professionals for this year’s Padma awards and that citizens can tell the government about the names that they would want to suggest by August 15.
“The Delhi Government has decided to send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for this year's Padma awards. It is the time for us to honour those who saved us from the Covid-19. The names will be given to us by the citizens by emailing us at padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by 15th August,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Also read: Nominate your choice of inspiring people for Padma awards: PM Modi
A screening committee has been set up that will screen the names in the next 15 days after which the names would be recommended to the Delhi Government. The final names will then be sent to the Centre, he added.
Meanwhile, on Monday the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board upon the directions of Deputy Chief Minister and Labour Minister Manish Sisodia granted Covid relief disbursement of ₹5000 each to 47,996 construction workers. Delhi Government had already disbursed ₹5000 each to 2,16,602 construction workers as Covid relief disbursement in April this year.
Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged all construction workers to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board in order to avail the benefits of welfare schemes of the government.
This ex gratia payment is for construction workers whose applications were approved between March 28, 2021 to July 18, 2021. This relief is provided for construction workers, as they were one of the sections who were hit hardest by the Covid crisis in Delhi.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...