Parents must not impose thoughts on children: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked parents not to impose thoughts on their children.

In the fourth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, Modi’s annual address to students, he noted the difficulties of education during the pandemic.

"I remember an incident of a Bengali girl who left her career for a startup and told her mother about it. When the mother got to know she said 'sarbonash'. But later the girl was very successful in her career,” Modi said.

"You must not tie your children with your thought," he said.

"It is not necessary that children follow the same value as their parents,” Modi added. "Parents must not burden their children with their values, but find a way to inculcate basic values in their upbringing."

Modi also advised parents that they should familiarise themselves with the way their children talk.

"Show the same interest in your child's generation's talks, you will get involved in his enjoyment, then you will see how the generation gap ends,” he said.