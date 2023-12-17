In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D. — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused — Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.

“ I don’t have any idea.. he left the village on 9 ( December) saying that he is going for police force recruitment. He called me on 10 and said that he was in Mumbai. After that, we didn’t receive any calls. We have been probed for 2-3 hours.. I just asked one thing (to probing officers) -- tell me whether my son is alive or dead..” said Amol’s father Dhanraj talking to local media.

Dhanraj is a daily wage worker and priest at the local Khandoba temple. According to a family member, Amol was enthusiastic about joining the army and actively engaged in training efforts. Dhanraj mentioned that Amol had been to Delhi only once before the recent incident. “He requested regular financial support to attend recruitment drives, but I explained that we couldn’t afford it, and he should find a way to earn,” said Dhanraj.

Amol’s mother, Kesarbai, expressed that Amol was discontented because his repeated attempts to secure employment had been unsuccessful. After completing his education up to class 12, he abandoned further studies and was searching for job opportunities. Similar to many other youths in the region who migrate to cities, Amol’s brothers work in urban areas to earn livelihood.

Also read: Fourteen MPs suspended from Parliament for creating ruckus on security breach

Amol’s father says that his son will face the consequences of his action, but adds that he has not done a crime of dacoity or robbery. “He was asking for ₹4,000 per month so that he could continue his education. But we were not able to fulfil his demand” says Dhanraj.

While Pune-based lawyer Asim Sarode has offered legal help to Amol saying that he was just trying to raise the issue of unemployability, Amol’s village awaits to understand why the local boy indulged into this act.