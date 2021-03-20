Paytm takes a dig at Facebook after outage, ‘Registrations through the roof’ says Signal

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Messaging app Signal and homegrown fintech platform Paytm took potshots at WhatsApp and Facebook after multiple Facebook-owned services suffered a temporary global outage on Friday night.
Multiple Facebook-owned services including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp faced a major global outage on Friday. The outage also affected Facebook’s gaming products. The issues began around 10:50 pm IST (1:30 pm EDT) on Friday.
WhatsApp rival Signal claimed it witnessed a surge in registrations.
“Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage. People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are “looking forward to some weekend downtime,” Signal tweeted from its official account after the outage.
Paytm also took the opportunity to share its take on monopolies.
“Your Internet is fine. It’s the apps. Now you know why monopolies are a bad idea,” Paytm tweeted from its official account.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been critical of WhatsApp on previous occasions. Earlier this year had criticised WhatsApp and Facebook, alleging the companies of “abusing their monopoly” when WhatsApp had introduced its new privacy policy.
“They say, market has power. We are the largest market. Here in India WhatsApp / Facebook are abusing their monopoly & taking away millions of users’ privacy for granted. We should move on to @signalapp NOW. It is up to us to become victim or reject such moves,” Sharma had tweeted in January.
The controversial privacy update had also led to a massive surge in usage for Signal earlier this year. The app garnered popularity and had been endorsed by the likes of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
WhatsApp suffered a temporary outage that lasted around 45 minutes.
Downdetector, a service that tracks internet outage recorded over 22,000 user reports for issues with WhatsApp on Friday night.
“Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown,” WhatsApp tweeted from this official account around 12:11 am IST on March 20.
