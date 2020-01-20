Paytm to expand in AP, Telangana

Payments platform Paytm is planning to enroll over 1.5 million merchants from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next six months.

The company has recently launched All-in-One QR across the country that has enabled merchants to accept unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based payment apps directly into their bank account free.

“Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have witnessed 60 per cent growth last year in digital adoption and we are expecting significant growth from this region in 2020 as well,’’ Saurabh Sharma, Senior Vice-President- Paytm said in a release.

With the addition of All-in-One QR to this app Paytm will support the merchants right in accepting digital payments and availing of various services and products, he said.

The on-boarding of merchants is free but with extensive documentation for Know Your Customer (KYC), he added.